‘Operation Trifecta’ in Kinston yields 7 narcotics arrests

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Law enforcement in Kinston seized more than 18 pounds of marijuana, four grams of cocaine, 38 suspected MDMA capsules, four firearms and more than $10,000 Thursday as part of Operation Trifecta, a three-month street-level drug investigation.
The Kinston Police Department, with assistance from Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF), and the United States Marshal Service targeted three spots officers said were known drug distribution locations.
As part of the operation, seven subjects were arrested on a total of 61 felony charges and six misdemeanor charges. Kinston police said additional charges are forthcoming.
Those charged and the respective locations are as follows:
106 West Bright Street:
Randy Lee Murrell
DOB-08/20/1977
PWISD Cocaine – 3 counts
Sell Cocaine – 3 counts
Maintaining a Dwelling – 3 counts
Sell Cocaine within 1000 feet of a Park – 3 counts
Bond: $250,000.00 Secured
Quimar Cortez Farris
DOB-12/13/1989
PWISD Marijuana – 4 counts
Sell Marijuana – 4 counts
Sell Marijuana within 1000 feet of a Park – 4 counts
Bond: $150,000.00 Secured
1509 Hyman Ave:
Carlos Murrell
DOB-04/01/1981
PWISD Marijuana – 3 counts
Sell Marijuana – 3 counts
PWISD Cocaine – 1 count
Sell Cocaine – 1 count
Maintaining a Dwelling – 4 counts
Sell Cocaine within 1000 feet of a School – 4 counts
Bond: $305,000.00 Secured
511 Marilyn Drive:
Nashone Wiggins
DOB-09/06/1976
PWISD Cocaine – 5 counts
Sell Cocaine – 4 counts
Maintaining a Dwelling – 5 counts
Sell Cocaine within 1000 feet of a School – 5 counts
Failure to Pay Child Support
Bond: $240,000.00
Pondester Wiggins
DOB-08/03/1974
Trafficking Marijuana – 1 count
Maintaining a Vehicle – 1 count
Sell Marijuana within 1000 feet of a School – 1 count
Warrant for Simple Possession of Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia
Bond: $55,500.00 Secured
Antonio Smith
DOB-10/12/1984
Possess more than one-half ounce of Marijuana – 1 count
Bond: Unsecured
Devin Montrell Starkie
DOB-08/09/1995
Simple Possession of Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia
Bond: Unsecured