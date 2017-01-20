Murder suspect arrested in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)- Greenville Police arrest a murder suspect overnight, according to online records.

23-year-old Antero Michael Rodrigues is charged with felony first degree murder and conspiracy.

He has previous criminal charges in Orange, Alamance and Pitt counties. Those charges range include drug charges and a felony robbery charge.

According to MaxPreps.com, Rodrigues was a football player at South Central High School. He graduated in 2011.

We’ve reached out to authorities and will have more information as this story develops.