Locals make trip to D.C. for Trump’s inaugural address

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – People from all over eastern North Carolina made their way to Washington D.C. to see President Donald Trump’s inaugural address.

Joseph Knox and Keith Kidwell, both from Washington, North Carolina, as well as four women from Carteret County, all made the trek to D.C. to see the speech.

“I wanted to experience the culmination of the Trump Train basically,” Kidwell said.

9OYS caught up with the attendees over the phone and asked what the day meant to them.

“I just wanted to be there to see history in the making,” said Knox.

They described the atmosphere as positive, exciting and energetic.

“Static-electric in the air — a couple times people just broke out chanting ‘USA’ and ‘Trump,’” said Kidwell. “It was just unreal. ‘Surreal,’ I guess, would be the right word.”

Not even the occasional protester could dampen their day.

“There’s a few protestors, but not nearly like we thought it was going to be,” said Karen Hardesty, one of the women from Carteret County.

Trump’s first speech as president was a little under 20 minutes, and he talked about economics and education.

One word he mentioned multiple times was unity.

“It talked about America, and we’re all Americans when it’s all said and done,” said Kidwell.

Knox said the speech was a good start.

“It was a good way for him to start out his presidency and move forward from here,” Knox said.

Both Kidwell and Knox mentioned President Ronald Reagan while referring to Trump’s first speech as commander-in-chief, saying it reminded them of the way Reagan made people feel.