Local activists plan protest to presidential inauguration

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – More than 200,000 people are expected to march in Washington, D.C. on Saturday to protest Donald Trump’s inauguration.

Sister marches are planned in every state for the same time and in 50 other countries. Similar reaction will be seen in eastern North Carolina too.

Activists are coming together for a women’s solidarity rally at the Pitt County Courthouse Saturday at noon. New Greenville is organizing it.

Amy Bright leads the group. She says it’s not about sending a message to Trump, but to legislators.

“There are avenues that can be utilized if our representatives choose to utilize them to minimize the damage on our communities. But that also means that we need to be more vocal now than ever to show these representatives that we will not tolerate their behavior any longer for not standing up for these communities,” Bright said.

Bright says she’s standing for people impacted, particularly those in the East.

“There are a lot of marginalized people in the communities surrounding Greenville and in Greenville also but particularly in our rural areas and I think sometimes they don’t realize how marginalized they are themselves. Somebody has to speak out about the treatment that is taking place,” Bright said.

WNCT’s Josh Birch spoke with people from eastern North Carolina attending the march in D.C. Tune into Weekend Morning Edition Saturday for the full story.