Jacksonville couple gets into character as Trump son, daughter-in-law for party

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Many Trump supporters hosted celebrations of their own in honor of Trump’s inauguration, and at one Jacksonville party, some people even dressed up in character.

Eric Bohlen and Glenna Jeffries are acting in a skit at a party Friday night, and they spent the day getting into character to become Eric and Lara Trump.

“As far as learning him, I kind of wanted to mimic his impressive nature as far as talking to you and not coming across like his father,” said Bohlen. “He seems the ying to the yang of his father, sort of being a more quiet persuader.”

They worked hard on getting the outfits and the mannerisms right, and the couple said it is harder to play the Trumps than you would think.

However, they said they are confident they will be able to pull it off at the party Friday night.

“We’re really excited to celebrate him as a man and as the president of the United States of America,” said Jefferies.