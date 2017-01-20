Inauguration becomes civics lesson for Hunters Creek Middle students

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – For students at Hunters Creek Middle School in Onslow County, Friday’s presidential inauguration was historic.

The 8th graders were only five years old during the last inauguration, so Friday was an important learning opportunity about the most important office in our nation.

Students gathered around the projector in Hannah Hill’s social studies classroom to see the 45th president of the United States take the oath of office.

Before the festivities began, the Hunter’s Creek students spent time learning about the inauguration, especially the oath of office.

“I didn’t know there was an oath really,” said Sabrina Moore, an 8th grader. “I saw it on TV, but I really didn’t know what it was. I wrote down it means ‘swearing allegiance to your country.’”

The students went through each word and its meaning before Trump hit the stage.

“The words were a little complicated at first, but when she explained them to us we understood what they meant,” said Ethan Reiff, a 7th grader.

“It’s our responsibility,” said Hill. “We can hold our government and our presidents responsible for what they do. So they can see what they say and how they say it can affect our lives.”

They talked about presidential qualities that were important to them.

“The president should make the promise that he’ll be the president and do the best that he can do,” said Olivia Ponge, 7th grader.

After the inauguration ended, they discussed what they observed.

Students said they were just happy President Trump didn’t mess up his oath .

 

 

 

