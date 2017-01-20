Greenville residents react to Trump inauguration

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Inaugurations happen every four years, and for one local woman, she’s seen more than a dozen over her lifetime.

Barbara Haney is 77 years old.

She has seen many presidents take the oath, including Clinton, both Bushes and the one who stands out to her the most: John F. Kennedy.

She said she loved Kennedy because of his confidence and said she sees the same in Trump.

Regardless of the past, she said it’s in the best interest of the country to give him a chance.

“There is always controversy no matter who is running for what” said Haney. “I think he has slowed down. He’s not as wild. He’s learning too.”

Haney said she hopes the new president knows what he is doing, but it is hard to say what’s to come.

Some of those who couldn’t make it to Washington D.C. for Donald Trump’s inauguration watched it unfold at Sup Dogs.

Ken Orbaugh spent his lunch watching and at first, wasn’t convinced the day would go smoothly but slowly came around to the idea.

“I figure it’s a good time for our country,” said Orbaugh.

He said he was surprised with what he saw Friday, but he is concerned about the future.

“There are a lot of variables and things to be decided as to what kind of leader he is going to be,” said Orbaugh. “Hopefully, it is going to be positive, and the biggest part of it is getting the government to work again.”

Paula and Michael McKinney said they are willing to give Trump a chance.

“To be a part of America, you have to be open to change, and Obama would want us to be open to change,” Paula McKinney said.

Michael McKinney said he is looking forward to see if Trump will back up what he said.

“He spoke a lot about unity, which I thought was good because more than anything, we need a leader that knows how or will attempt to bring the country together,” Michael McKinney said.