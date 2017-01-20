Greene Central remains unbeaten

SNOW HILL, N.C. (WNCT) – The Greene Central boys basketball team improved to 16-0 with a 75-61 victory over South Lenoir on Friday evening. The Blue Devils kept it close in the first half and trailed the Rams by just one at the half.

The Rams began to pull away in the third quarter as they took a 58-44 lead heading into the fourth. The Rams will look to get to 16-0 on Tuesday when they travel to Goldsboro.

In other high school hoops action, J.H. Rose avenged an earlier season loss when they took down Conley 39-28.