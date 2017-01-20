First Alert Forecast: Unsettled weekend ahead- “First Alert Weather Days” in effect

SUMMARY: A series of storm systems will increase the potential for rain and thunderstorms this weekend. By Sunday and Monday, some storms could be severe. A “First Alert Weather Day” will be in effect. Details:

THIS MORNING: Skies are partly to mostly cloudy this morning with temperatures in the 40’s. Winds are light and there are some areas of patchy fog. Showers will move through the area by about mid-morning, primarily for the inland and northern sections of the area.

THIS AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy skies with passing showers for the afternoon, mainly for the northern inland and coastal areas and southern inland sections. Temperatures will be well above average with winds out of the southeast at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Skies are cloudy for the most part overnight and winds are out of the south so we won’t be as cool tonight.

SATURDAY: Skies will be variably cloudy with a 50% chance of showers/storms and highs in the 60’s.

SUNDAY:  Skies will be variably cloudy with a 70% chance of storms and highs in the 70’s. Some storms may be strong/severe with heavy downpours, gusty winds and an isolated tornado.

TROPICS:  Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

