ERNUL, N.C. (WNCT) – A Craven County woman who was reported missing Thursday has been found, the Craven County Sheriff’s Office said.

Darlene Hindenach had last been seen on Great Swamp Road in Ernul on Tuesday.

At the time, deputies said she had a history of mental illness and may have been in danger.

The Silver Alert for Hindenach has been canceled.