Authorities: Goldsboro man mistakes wife for intruder, shoots, kills her

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man claimed to have accidentally shot and killed his wife after mistaking her for an intruder.

Deputies were dispatched to 108 Dee Dee Place just before 12:30 a.m. Friday in reference to a person being shot, authorities said.

As deputies were heading to the scene, they received additional information that the shooting was apparently accidental in nature. Authorities arrived on scene and found Gina Williams, 48, lying on the front porch by the door and suffering from a gunshot wound to the neck. Deputies also found Billy Williams, 49, administering first aid to his wife, officials said.

A handgun was seen on the porch and was seized by deputies on scene. EMS personnel then arrived on scene and pronounced Gina Williams dead at the scene.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office detective division was notified of the shooting and responded to the scene to conduct interviews with Billy Williams and two juveniles, all of whom were home at the time of the incident.

During the interview process, it was determined that one of the children inside the home heard a noise at the front door and the child thought someone was trying to break in to the house, authorities said. The child then went to wake up her father and told him that someone was at the front door trying to get in.

Billy Williams got his handgun from a gun safe located in his bedrooms and went to the front door. According to authorities, Billy Williams was unaware that his wife had left her job early to come home. Gina Williams worked an evening shift and had left the home around 6 p.m. Thursday for work and was not expected home until around 8 a.m., authorities said.

The front porch light at the home was not turned on and as Billy Williams opened the front door, he was immediately met by a person in the dark. According to authorities, the husband was unaware that his wife was the one at the door and he fired one shot which hit her in the neck and killed her.

Deputies conducted additional interviews with other family members and no new leads were generated. No charges have been filed against Billy Williams at this time, but the investigation is ongoing.