Arrest made in Maysville shooting

MAYSVILLE,  N.C. (WNCT) – Deputies have made an arrest in a Wednesday night shooting in Maysville.

It happened around 10 p.m., according to a news release from the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting victim, Charles Lassiter, had been driven to 304 1st Street in Maysville, where law enforcement and medical personnel responded. He was treated by Emergency Medical Personnel (EMS) before being transported to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville. He’s in good condition and expected to recover.

Investigators said the shooting incident happened along a residential section of Springhill Road.

47-year-old William Anthony Bryant was arrested and charged with Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury, Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. He’s in the Onslow County Detention Center under a $165,000 secured bond.

