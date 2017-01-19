Young man encouraged by activist speaker Dr. Marc Lamont Hill at ECU

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The inaguration Friday was a hot topic in the East with a guest speaker on the campus of ECU. Dr. Marc Lamont Hill encouraged attendees to hold their leaders accountable and to take action in their own communities.

“I hope they walk out of here knowing they can do something tomorrow,” says Dr. Marc Lamont Hill. “They can feed somebody, they can tutor, they can mentor, they can build, they can join something. That the future is in their hands and that the power is right there at the end of their own arm.”

One young man from the East told WNCT he believes he is blazing a trail and was excited for the direction of Hill’s presentation.

“When I hear from him today, I want to finish by learning what to do to be successful,” says 9th grade student Justin Humphries. “Then, I can make a pathway for young men to follow me so that they can be great.”

The chain reaction mentioned here by the 9th grader is not a new idea. Dr. Hill suggests this connectivity is a main concept presented by one of our nation’s most influential leaders.

“For me, Doctor Martin Luther King Junior stands as the most significant and maybe one of the greatest Americans that we have ever produced,” says Hill.

Hill challenged the ECU community to consider Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s approach not only to race relations but to moral issues. Education and poverty were some key issues touched on by both King and Hill. Humphries says his parents remind him daily everything is connected and he must keep working hard to move forward.

“Young, black men now a days, some don’t want to get an education, they don’t want to go to school,” says Humphries. “And to me, that’s necessary.”

Humphries says like Dr. King, Hill is an inspiring role model who he hopes to emulate while putting some of the teachings to practice.

“What I’ve heard from Dr. Hill, he’s a nice young man,” explains Humphries. “He’s doing great things. He’s inspired me to be like him. I want to be like him. I want to inspire other people to do good things.”