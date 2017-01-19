Winterville to allow microbreweries with eye toward business growth

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The town of Winterville has passed an ordinance allowing microbreweries in the town in hopes of capitalizing on the industry’s success in North Carolina and bring business to the town.

“Microbreweries is something that has just taken off in North Carolina, but I think Winterville would be a great candidate for a microbrewery,” said Stephen Penn, the town’s economic development planner.

Success with Mother Earth Brewery in Kinston and Duck Rabbit in Farmville inspired Penn to bring the same result to Winterville.

“It attracts more restaurants and higher end shops,” said Penn. “So it could be something that’s really great for the downtown area as well as other areas within Winterville.”

Penn said it is a great tool to bring tourism and traffic to the town and a number of residents agree.

“I think that’s a fantastic idea,” said Jimmy Daniels, a Winterville resident.

Salon on Main hairstylist Roberta Anderson agrees.

“I think it’d be great,” she said.

But not everyone is so sure. Winterville resident Mark Newburg said it could bring in the wrong crowd to their wholesome, quiet community.

“I’m all for business…I’m not sure about the type of business,” said Newburg. “There is a problem with alcoholism and things like that already, so to promote that could be an issue.”

Anderson said the more traffic the better, for her business and others.

“If a brewery came here, that creates more people and helps our business,” said Anderson. ”Then our business gets bigger.”

While there are no applications pending for a new brewery right now, Penn said what he has in mind will be a positive for the town.

“We already allow bars but this is going to be something that is a step up and less of a concern than something that you see with a typical bar,” said Penn.

The town of Winterville is now allowing three different ordinance changes including wine and craft beer stores, microbreweries and regional breweries.

Anyone interested is asked to call the Winterville planning department.