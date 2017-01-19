State officials warn of radon dangers, distribute test kits

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) – The N.C. Radon Program is distributing free test kids during National Radon Action Month in January as state officials emphasize the importance of testing homes for the chemical.

Radon is a naturally occurring, radioactive gas that is invisible, odorless and tasteless. It is released from the ground into outdoor air but can accumulate and reach harmful levels when trapped in homes and other buildings. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency estimates that radon is responsible for more than 22,000 lung cancer deaths per year in the United States.

“Radon is the leading cause of lung cancer in the U.S. among non-smokers,” said Radiation Protection Section Chief Lee Cox. “During the winter months when doors and windows are kept shut to preserve heat, it’s important to remember to test for radon and protect yourself and your loved ones.”

The N.C. Radon Program, part of the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, provides information to families and homeowners about radon gas including how to test for radon gas and how to lower radon levels within a home.

To request a free radon test kit, visit the N.C. Radon website at http://www.ncradon.org.

