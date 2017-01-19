Registered Onslow Co. sex offender charged with soliciting minor for prostitution, sexual batttery

WNCT Staff Published:
jonesemmick-marvell

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A registered sex offender is accused of soliciting a minor to engage in prostitution before sexually assaulting the victim.

Deputies with the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office arrested 44-year-old Emmick Marvell Jones on Wednesday.

A news release from the sheriff’s office said the incident took place on December 8, when the minor was lured into a vacant home where she was sexually assaulted. It’s alleged that, during the assault, Jones even offered to pay the minor in exchange for sexual acts.

He’s charged with Solicitation of a Minor for Prostitution and Sexual Battery and was placed in the Onslow County Detention Center under a $7,500 secured bond.

Jones was convicted in 1996 for taking indecent liberties with a child and was convicted again in 2009 for sexual battery.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s