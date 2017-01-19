Registered Onslow Co. sex offender charged with soliciting minor for prostitution, sexual batttery

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A registered sex offender is accused of soliciting a minor to engage in prostitution before sexually assaulting the victim.

Deputies with the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office arrested 44-year-old Emmick Marvell Jones on Wednesday.

A news release from the sheriff’s office said the incident took place on December 8, when the minor was lured into a vacant home where she was sexually assaulted. It’s alleged that, during the assault, Jones even offered to pay the minor in exchange for sexual acts.

He’s charged with Solicitation of a Minor for Prostitution and Sexual Battery and was placed in the Onslow County Detention Center under a $7,500 secured bond.

Jones was convicted in 1996 for taking indecent liberties with a child and was convicted again in 2009 for sexual battery.