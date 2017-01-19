Pitt County recognizes Human Trafficking Awareness month

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – January is Human Trafficking Awareness month, and municipalities all over Pitt County signed proclamations to recognize the ongoing issue.

Members of the Pitt County Coalition Against Human Trafficking had their monthly meeting Thursday morning, where the group discussed ways to move forward and highlighted the work they did in the past month.

“It’s a positive to see that it is becoming more recognized in the community,” said Victoria Johnson, a member of the coalition. “I just want people to know that it is going on around us and to be more vigilant.”

Members said they are thankful for community support.

In the coming months, they want to host forums on how to treat and help human trafficking victims.

