Pharoh Cooper visits with Havelock Police Chief during visit home

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) – Former Havelock football standout and current Los Angeles Rams’ wide receiver stops by the city’s police station to meet with the chief during his visit home.

Pharoh Cooper met with Havelock Police Chief, David Magnusson, Thursday morning.

During the visit the discussed ways to get Cooper involved in the department’s “Do the Right Thing” initiative.

The police department started the program over a year ago to help build positive relationships between kids and the police. The initiative recognizes students who go above and beyond to make positive contributions to their schools and communities.

Havelock Police recognize a student every month. The Craven County School Board also selects two past recipients of the award and recognizes them during a board meeting every quarter.

The 5-11 wide receiver was selected by the Los Angeles Rams in the 4th round of the 2016 NFL Draft.

Cooper shined at the University of South Carolina where he earned All-SEC honors after his 2014 and 2015 campaigns.

While at Havelock, Cooper helped guide the Rams to back-to-back state championships his junior and senior years.