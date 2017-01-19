North Carolinians heading to D.C. for Inauguration Day for different reasons

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A million people are expected to pack Washington, D.C. for Inauguration Day Friday, including many North Carolinians.

Many will go to be a part of the historic day. Others will go to protest it.

A group of North Carolina republicans will arrive on Capitol Hill Thursday. One of their first stops will be the welcome concert later in the afternoon.

Of course, everyone has a different opinion. Some say whether people support trump or not, he is going to be the president, so it’s time to rally around him.

That includes the Executive Director for the state’s Republican Party.

“It is a jam packed weekend, a historic weekend and a great opportunity for our activists that worked so hard to deliver North Carolina for Mr. Trump and Governor Pence,” said NC Republican Party Executive Director Dallas Woodhouse.

Some North Carolina lawmakers are sending a message by deciding whether or not to go. Democratic representatives G.K. Butterfield and Alma Adams won’t be going. They say they can’t support the president-elect’s behavior. However, democratic Congressman David Price will attend and says he’ll do so with pride.

That falls in line with what many republicans have said, including Senator Thom Tillis.

“I don’t want him to lose all of his wide open conversation with the American people. I know it drives some people crazy that he tweets. I kind of like the idea that the American people get to see his position at the same time that some of the media does,” Senator Tillis said.

200,000 people are expected to protest in D.C. on Saturday. Sister marches are scheduled at the same time in every state and in more than 50 other countries.

People are also planning to speak out locally. A Women’s Solidarity Rally is happening at the Pitt County Courthouse Saturday at noon.