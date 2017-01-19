Nearly 100 students take place in ‘living wax museum’ at Pactolus Middle

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Nearly 100 children took part in the living wax museum at Pactolus Middle School Thursday.

Each student represented a different historical figure, whether that was Prince, Elvis Presley or Princess Diana.

Backdrops and attire were designed to match the period.

Earlier in the afternoon, elementary students were able to drop coins into a jar.

The “frozen” figure would then come to life and recite a short biography about who their character was and what they contributed to society.

The community is welcome to experience the living wax museum until 7 p.m.

 

