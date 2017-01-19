Group seeks donations for needy veterans in Onslow County

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – You can give a hand up to needy veterans in Onslow County.

Jacksonville’s Veteran Stand Down event helps homeless and struggling veterans with food, toiletries and career options.

Last year, the event benefited 200 people and organizers expect the number to grow this year.

In order for that to happen, organizers are asking for more donations.

“Veterans have always watched out for each other,” said Rich Gorton, Disabled Veterans Outreach Program specialist. “Even after our service to our country has ended on active duty, we continue to take care of one another.”

Almost any canned goods are accepted, from potted meat to vegetables.

Organizers are collecting until February 2.

If you would like to donate, you can bring donations to the NC Works Career Center, 146 Western Blvd in Jacksonville or call them at 910-347-2121, and they’ll come pick up the donations.

The stand down will be held on February 7.