Greenville police make arrest in April drive-by shooting

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Greenville Police Department has made an arrest in a drive-by shooting in April that left a man seriously injured.

Corey De’Shawn Bradley, 21, of Greenville has been charged with attempted first-degree murder in the shooting of Tevon Best.

Best was found on the lawn of 1607 S. Greene Street the night on April 21, officers said.

Witnesses provided information that Best was the victim of a drive-by shooting, officers said.

He was immediately transported to Vidant Medical Center for a life-threatening gunshot wound to the neck. The now 31-year-old remains hospitalized to this day.

Greenville police said investigators received very few leads at first but tips from citizens and investigative leads within recent weeks ultimately led to Bradley’s arrest.

Bradley was served with the attempted murder warrant Wednesday at the Pitt County Detention Center, where he had already been detained on unrelated charges.

He remains in PCDC under a $1 million bond.