Greenville church gives nearly 400 devotionals to Pitt Co. Sheriff’s Office

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Jarvis Memorial United Methodist Church in Greenville honored the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office Thursday by giving them nearly 400 devotional books.

Deputies and church members gathered together with prayer and thanks for the work in the community.

James Enos-Edu, a member of Jarvis Memorial United Methodist Church, said it is a way to honor those in uniform who go out and risk their lives every day.

Sheriff Neil Elks said it means a lot that the church thought of more than their physical well-being.

“They are thinking about their spiritual needs as well, and we are impressed with that,” said Elks. “We know that we have to put on our armor and come to work every day and an armor of God is something we would like to bring with us.”

The church handed out daily devotionals to the fire and EMS officers as well.