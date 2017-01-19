First Alert Forecast: Quieter weather for now, stormy weekend ahead

SUMMARY: A new series of systems will affect NC this weekend. A “First Alert Weather Day” is in effect for Sunday and Monday as heavy rain and potentially strong storms move through the area. Details:

THIS MORNING: Skies are mostly clear with temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s inland and mid to upper 40s along the coast. Winds are calm to light and there are some areas of patchy fog.

THIS AFTERNOON: Sunshine continues this afternoon with much cooler highs but much closer to seasonable. Winds should stay light, which will make it feel more pleasant.

TONIGHT: Staying cool overnight with lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Clouds will be on the increase with calm to light winds.

WEEKEND: New series of storm systems will bring rain and a chance of strong thunderstorms, especially Sunday and Monday. “First Alert Weather Day” will be in effect.

TROPICS: Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER! Weather changes quickly. Your full team of First Alert meteorologists- Jerry Jackson, Dontae Jones, Candice Boling, Pierce Legeion and David Sawyer- will keep you updated.

To follow us “on the go”, check out these links:

– Follow WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Twitter by CLICKING HERE.

– Connect with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather and join a growing network of friends with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Facebook by CLICKING HERE.

– Download our WNCT 9 First Alert Weather app, available for free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play store. You can see First Alert VIPIR 9, detailed forecasts, weather maps, and severe weather alerts.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 39 ° F precip: 0% 39 ° F precip: 0% 38 ° F precip: 0% 40 ° F precip: 0% 41 ° F precip: 0% 44 ° F precip: 0% 48 ° F precip: 0% 52 ° F precip: 0% 54 ° F precip: 0% 56 ° F precip: 0% 57 ° F precip: 0% 58 ° F precip: 0% 57 ° F precip: 0% 55 ° F precip: 0% 51 ° F precip: 0% 48 ° F precip: 0% 47 ° F precip: 10% 46 ° F precip: 10% 45 ° F precip: 10% 44 ° F precip: 10% 43 ° F precip: 10% 42 ° F precip: 10% 42 ° F precip: 10% 43 ° F precip: 10% 43 ° F precip: 10% 43 ° F precip: 10% 44 ° F precip: 10% 44 ° F precip: 20% 46 ° F precip: 20% 49 ° F precip: 20% 52 ° F precip: 40% 55 ° F precip: 40% 57 ° F precip: 40% 59 ° F precip: 10% 60 ° F precip: 10% 61 ° F precip: 10% 61 ° F precip: 10% 60 ° F precip: 10% 58 ° F precip: 10% 57 ° F precip: 10% 56 ° F precip: 10% 56 ° F precip: 10% 56 ° F precip: 10% 55 ° F precip: 10% 55 ° F precip: 10% 54 ° F precip: 10% 55 ° F precip: 10% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast