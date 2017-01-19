First Alert Forecast: Quieter weather for now, stormy weekend ahead

SUMMARY: A new series of systems will affect NC this weekend. A “First Alert Weather Day” is in effect for Sunday and Monday as heavy rain and potentially strong storms move through the area. Details:

THIS MORNING: Skies are mostly clear with temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s inland and mid to upper 40s along the coast. Winds are calm to light and there are some areas of patchy fog.

THIS AFTERNOON: Sunshine continues this afternoon with much cooler highs but much closer to seasonable. Winds should stay light, which will make it feel more pleasant.

TONIGHT: Staying cool overnight with lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Clouds will be on the increase with calm to light winds.

WEEKEND:  New series of storm systems will bring rain and a chance of strong thunderstorms, especially Sunday and Monday. “First Alert Weather Day” will be in effect.

TROPICS:  Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

