Durham teen arrested in robbery shooting death

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Police have arrested an 18-year-old man in the shooting death of a man during a robbery in Durham last week.

A second man was wounded in the holdup.

A police spokeswoman told local media outlets that officers found Ledarius R. Samuel on Wednesday.

Samuel is charged with killing 42-year-old Felipe Aleman Perez of Durham and wounding an 18-year-old man in the Jan. 12. Robbery.

Samuel is also charged with three counts of armed robbery, attempted armed robbery and assault with a deadly weapon.

Police have not said how the shootings were related to the thefts or what was taken.

It was not known if Samuel has an attorney.