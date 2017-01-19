Durham teen arrested in robbery shooting death

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Police have arrested an 18-year-old man in the shooting death of a man during a robbery in Durham last week.
A second man was wounded in the holdup.
A police spokeswoman told local media outlets that officers found Ledarius R. Samuel on Wednesday.
Samuel is charged with killing 42-year-old Felipe Aleman Perez of Durham and wounding an 18-year-old man in the Jan. 12. Robbery.
Samuel is also charged with three counts of armed robbery, attempted armed robbery and assault with a deadly weapon.
Police have not said how the shootings were related to the thefts or what was taken.
It was not known if Samuel has an attorney.