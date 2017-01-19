KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A large undercover drug sting across several counties brought in dozens of arrests Thursday.

Deputies and officers brought in suspects arrested on various drug charges to the Duplin County Jail. It’s part of Operation This Is Just The Beginning.

Multiple law enforcement agencies across Duplin and Wayne counties worked together undercover to buy drugs from suspects.

Deputies are still bringing in suspects even now.

The operation is expected to have three more parts over the coming year.

“These folks are spewing poison in communities and neighborhoods and anytime we can take somebody off the street who’s doing that and maybe prevent them from selling to a young person or getting someone addicted, that’s the goal,” explained Sheriff Blake Wallace, Duplin County.

WNCT’s Elizabeth Tew will have more tonight starting at 5.

Dozens arrested in Duplin Co. drug sting View as list View as gallery Open Gallery