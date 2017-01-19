Dogs rescued, one person displaced after Greenville fire

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)- Two dogs are safe and one person is without a home after a Wednesday night fire.

It happened around 8:00 p.m. on Golden Road.

After an investigation by the Fire Marshal, the fire was ruled accidental. It started at the kitchen stove.

The Red Cross responded and assisted with one displaced occupant. Fire/Rescue crews rescued two dogs from inside the home, and with the assistance of Greenville Police, transported one to the emergency vet. As of last night, both dogs were doing well.

No injuries were reported.