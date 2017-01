ERNUL, N.C. (WNCT) – The Craven County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help locating a woman they said has a history of mental illness and could be in danger.

Darlene Hindenach was last seen Tuesday walking on Great Swamp Road in Ernul.

If anyone knows the whereabouts or has any information on Darlene Hindenach you are asked to contact the Craven County Sheriff’s Office at 252-633-2357 or 252-633-0498.