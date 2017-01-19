Cooper hopeful on Medicaid expansion despite Trump, lawsuit

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Gov. Roy Cooper says he’s still hopeful North Carolina will expand Medicaid coverage even with Donald Trump entering the White House and litigation saying Cooper can’t seek it on his own.

Cooper told reporters Thursday that his goal is to find options to make more citizens healthier and inject federal expansion funds into the state. Trump backs efforts on Capitol Hill to repeal President Barack Obama’s health care law that offers expansion.

Cooper’s administration filed paperwork about expansion, but Senate leader Phil Berger and House Speaker Tim Moore sued, worried that expansion could get approved before Obama left office Friday.

A federal judge last weekend temporarily blocked any actions. She told lawyers Thursday to file briefs by next week on motions removing the block or extending it.