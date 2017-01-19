Charlotte schools say they don’t track number of guns seized

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A spokeswoman for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools says it does not track how many guns have been found on campuses this school year.

The Charlotte Observer reported (http://bit.ly/2iCVWYQ ) a parent asked for the information after a student was found with a gun at Randolph Middle School.

The newspaper reported the state requires school districts to track several types of criminal activities, including when guns are found at schools.

School spokeswoman Renee McCoy said Wednesday the district does not have a total. She suggested the information might come from the state. North Carolina does an annual report. The most recent is the 2014-15 school year.

The parent, Tish Nadelman, says there are too many unanswered questions about guns in schools.

The newspaper said the school system has provided that information in previous years.

