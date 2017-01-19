Baseball, barbecue and awards highlight 28th annual Pitt-Greenville Hot Stove Banquet

GREENVILLE (WNCT) –  Former DH Conley star Tyler Garrett was named the Amateur Player of the Year at the 28th annual Pitt-Greenville Hot Stove Banquet Thursday night.

Garrett was one of the four major award winners.

The Charles Williams Volunteer Coach of the Year award went to Chris Young.

Walt Mercer took home the George E. Williams Outstanding Individual Contributor Award. Long-time Little League sponsor Optimist  won the Phil Joyner Outstanding Corporate Contributor Award.

There were other awards and scholarships presented, including special President’s recognition that went to Chris Ball and Mike Board.  Retired Pitt County high school baseball coaches Peanut Langston at South Central and Chris Ross at Ayden-Grifton were also presented with plaques.

ECU Hall of Famer and current Pitt Community College Coach Tommy Eason was the keynote speaker.

 

 

