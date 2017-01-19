9 On Your Side Pet Visit – Bo and Opie

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – In this weeks’ 9 On Your Side Pet Visit we welcome Bo and Opie. They are looking for their forever home. More information on Bo and Opie is available online now along with information on all of the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina’s furry friends at http://www.HSECarolina.org and http://www.facebook.com/HSECarolina.

Advertisement