4 Carteret Co. women fulfill goal to attend Trump inauguration

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The night Donald Trump was elected president, four women in Carteret County decided they would make the trip to attend his inauguration and witness history.

Sandie Collins, Dale Gillikin, Karen Hardesty and Wanda Fowler are in Washington D.C. and spoke to 9OYS over Facetime about their excitement for the trip.

“We love Donald Trump, and it’s a once in a lifetime event, so we had to be here,” said Sandie Collins.

Most of the group worked on Trump’s campaign. They said the inauguration is a chance to witness history and see the fruits of their labor.

“I felt like I helped this happen,” said Collins. “I got to see it happen.”

When asked how excited they are, some were at a loss for words.

“It’s incomprehensible almost,” said Collins. ”I’ve just been so excited I can barely wait.”

What makes them so excited about the Trump administration?

“Just to get the country back on its feet,” said Dale Gillikin.

While hundreds of thousands in D.C. are in support of Trump, there are also a number of protests planned for the weekend. So far, the women haven’t seen any of that.

“So happy here,” said Karen Hardesty. “All smiles, great supporters.”

They recognize not everybody is a fan of the future president.

“I believe they have that they have a right to that opinion, but I also believe that we cannot live in the past, and tomorrow we move on,” said Wanda Fowler.

The group got their tickets from Congressman Walter B. Jones.

They’ll be in the seated area for the ceremony on Friday.

On Thursday, they spent their time together sightseeing and enjoying the nation’s capital.