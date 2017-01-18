Wayne Co. Navy sailor pleads guilty to making child porn

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Navy sailor pleaded guilty Tuesday to production of child pornography charges.

Court documents say 26-year-old Jordan Lee Adams, of Wayne County, North Carolina, produced sexually explicit videos and images of four minor girls multiple times from 2009 through 2013. One of the graphic videos depicts Adams engaging in sexual acts with a 14-year-old girl when he was 21-years-old, according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors also say Adams uploaded a sexually explicit image he produced of a 15-year-old girl to a social media group. The image was later sent to the victim by a stranger on the internet, who threatened to distribute the image more unless she sent him photos of herself.

Adams also possessed sexually explicit images of 10 minor girls previously identified as victims by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, according to prosecutors.

Adams could face up to 30 years in prison. He’s set to be sentenced on April 13.