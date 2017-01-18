Rep. Greg Murphy ready to tackle health problems at the state level

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Republican Rep. Greg Murphy of Pitt County is ready to tackle healthcare problems at the state level, after being named chairman of two health committees by the Speaker of the House.

Speaker Tim Moore selected Murphy to chair the Committee of Health and the Appropriations of Health and Human Services.

Murphy, who is the only physician in the House, said he plans to tackle the big issues to improve patient care.

“There are lots of issues, I think there are a lot of initiatives we need to do to have access to care, to lead healthier lives and to make more affordable care,” Murphy said.

Murphy said he wants to look at improving the scarcity of mental health providers, and continue looking at ways to reform Medicaid.

He said one of the most challenging parts of chairing health committees is not knowing what health system the country will be under. Congress is in the process of possibly repealing the Affordable Care Act (ACA).

Murphy said he doesn’t see a reason why a full repeal would be necessary.

“A lot of the programs that the ACA put forth were good,” he said. “However, I think the policy that it determined and the devils in the details, a lot of the details were bad.”

Murphy said what he doesn’t want to see happen is for politics to get in the way of patient care.

Murphy currently is a practicing doctor in Greenville and has a teaching role at the Brody School of Medicine. He said both of those experiences will help him shape policy at the state level.