Lenoir Co. puppy taken to rehab center after face ‘torched’

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – A pitbull puppy rescued from Lenoir County has been taken to Pawfect Match Rescue and Rehabilitation in Holly Springs after someone intentionally “torched his face,” the center said in a Facebook post.

The 10 to 12 month-old puppy, named Dudley, has no bottom eyelids, no eyelashes and the skin around his muzzle is burned off to the point where he can’t open or close his mouth fully.

In a Facebook post, the rehabilitation center said they are taking Dudley to an ophthalmologist Wednesday to evaluate his sight and eyelids.

In the interim, the center said he is on antibiotics, burn cream, eye medications, and pain medications.

