NC House Rep. Price says he’ll attend Trump inauguration

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Rep. David Price says he’ll attend the inauguration of Donald Trump “with pride” in the country even though he’s appalled by the president-elect.

The Democrat said in statement Tuesday night that he won’t join about 50 House colleagues who say they’ll boycott Trump’s swearing-in Friday in Washington. North Carolina’s other two Democratic House members, Reps. G.K. Butterfield and Alma Adams, said Tuesday they won’t attend.

Price says his main reason for attending is to affirm “democracy and the rule of law.”

The number of lawmakers who initially said they would skip the event has increased after Trump lashed out at Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., on Saturday for challenging Trump’s his legitimacy to be president. Price says he’s “angered and disgusted” by Trump’s attacks on the civil rights leader.