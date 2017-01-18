NC fisheries committees vote against further regulations

Related Coverage Shrimp trawlers converge on New Bern to protest proposed regulations

NEW BERN, N.C. (AP) — Five North Carolina fisheries committees have rejected a proposal to further regulate shrimp trawling after a public meeting that ended with 60 people waiting to speak.

The Sun Journal of New Bern reports (http://bit.ly/2jZDKVo) the committees voted Tuesday to recommend that the North Carolina Marine Fisheries Commission deny the request from the state Wildlife Federation for more regulations.

The nonprofit conservation group’s petition wanted to reduce the number of days shrimp trawlers could fish, how much they could fish and where they could trawl in North Carolina waters.

So many people spoke against the petition that the chairman of the panel had to stop the public hearing while 60 people were still signed up to speak.

The commission will discuss and vote on the petition at its February meeting

___

Information from: The Sun Journal, http://www.newbernsunjournal.com