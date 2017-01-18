N Carolina gets $4.5M for hurricane damage case managers

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – North Carolina is getting money from the federal government to help people who saw their homes destroyed by Hurricane Matthew’s flooding fill out paperwork and overcome complications to obtain housing assistance.

Gov. Roy Cooper announced Wednesday the North Carolina emergency management office has been awarded a $4.5 million grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The money will pay for case managers to help people get homes repaired or alternative housing.

Cooper’s office says case managers should be in place by early next month and will work with faith-based and volunteer organizations to assist the people in need.

The grant requires no matching funds from the state.

People who suffered losses during Matthew and its aftermath have until late Monday night to register with FEMA for disaster assistance.

