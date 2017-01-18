Men sought for questioning in Jacksonville larceny

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Deputies need the public’s help to identify two men who they say might have information about a larceny.

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office said they got a call about a stolen wallet at the Walmart at Kinston Hwy on Saturday. In fact, video surveillance from the store showed 2 men exiting the store and picking the wallet up in the parking lot. They turned the wallet back in, but the cash was missing.

Now deputies are asking for help identifying the pair. One is described as a white male, late teens to early twenties. It looks like he has medium length brown hair and was wearing a long sleeve white shirt or sweater with a black stripe and blue jeans. The second man is described as a white male with brown or black hair, beard and mustache and was wearing a blue hoodie, black shorts and black shoes. Both men got into a newer model GMC SUV. Surveillance video also revealed they had a small child with them.

If you can identity either man, you’re asked to contact the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office at 910-455-3113, Deputy C. Cintron at casey_cintron@onslowcountync.gov, or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273. Please refer to case 2017-000824 when calling.

Crime Stoppers offers cash reward of up to $2,500 for information that is deemed of value or assistance to law enforcement. Information can also be anonymously texted via Text-A-Tip by typing TIP4CSJAX and your message to 274637 (CRIMES). Callers to Crime Stoppers may remain anonymous and never have to reveal their identity.