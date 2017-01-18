Man sentenced for 2014 killing in Columbus County

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A man has pleaded guilty in a 2014 killing in Columbus County.

The Fayetteville Observer reported (http://bit.ly/2k2qx26) that 33-year-old Antwan Johnson pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and attempted murder in court in Whiteville on Tuesday.

Superior Court Judge Douglas Sasser sentenced Johnson to between 30 years and 37 years in prison on the charges. Johnson must also testify against two other people charged in the case, Derrick Pierce and Amanda Canady.

Keisha Ward was killed and Johnny Tyler was injured when he was attacked and beaten on New Year’s Day 2014.