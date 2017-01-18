Jacksonville works to solve traffic issues accompanying growth

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – With new shops and restaurants sprouting up in Jacksonville, traffic has also increased, especially congestion along Western Boulevard.

City leaders said traffic is steadily increasing, with over 60,000 cars going through during the Christmas holiday alone.

The Department of Transportation said more cars traveled on Western Boulevard per day than on the Jacksonville Bypass.

Motorists said the intersection of Western Boulevard with Forum Street is a particular concern.

“I go around,” said Alissa Kellum, who drives in the area. “If I have to, I go around Henderson and take a short cut. Right now, everyone’s having to go around one way, and I hate going through the movie theater because it’s a mess.”

Crews began installing a new traffic signal at the intersection of Forum Road and Western Boulevard on Monday, complete with a 55-foot pole for a traffic camera and an 18-footdeep foundation for the signal itself.

“The delineators that are out on the road right now, those were just a temporary fix,” said Anthony Prinz, Jacksonville’s transportation director. “And that was really just to get us through the holiday traffic. Now that the signal’s going in, we can remove those delineators.”

The city is currently in the process of buying special traffic signal controllers because of increased traffic.

Future plans to help with congestion include widening intersections and changes to Henderson Drive.

“Taking that from a three-lane road to a four-lane divided road — not only do we have capacity issues on that road as well, but we also have some safety concerns,” said Prinz.

The traffic signal should be operational by mid-February.

The city hopes to eventually increase Western Boulevard from a four-lane divided to a six-lane highway.

However, DOT funding is needed before construction can begin.

Tax payers are not on the hook for the new signal.

It was paid for entirely by the developer of Western Forum and the Aldi developer.