Jacksonville looks to kick off downtown mural program

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The city of Jacksonville’s downtown mural program hopes to kick off in February after final approval.

The city received $94,000 from the N.C. Department of Commerce for the project, money that will go toward supplies and artist fees.

It’s aimed at improving the look of downtown.

“We’ve identified some strategic locations sort of, like the gateways into our city,” said Lillie Gray, community development administrator. “We would love to have it be a draw to bring citizens back to our downtown. There’s some wonderful things going on here and this will just compliment those investments.”

Some of the locations include the Arts Council building, the Youth Council building and two more businesses along New Bridge Street.