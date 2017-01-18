Hornets snap five game skid

Evan Fournier, Jeremy Lamb
Charlotte Hornets guard Jeremy Lamb (3) drives around Orlando Magic guard Evan Fournier (10) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Jan. 22, 2016, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) – Kemba Walker scored 23 points, Roy Hibbert provided a huge boost off the bench, and the Charlotte Hornets stopped a five-game slide with a 107-85 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night.

Nicolas Batum added 17 points for the Hornets, who limited the Trail Blazers to 35 percent shooting and snapped an eight-game streak of allowing at least 100 points. But it was the 7-foot-2 Hibbert who stole the show.

Hibbert, who came in averaging 5.2 points per game, had a season-high 16 points on 7-of-8 shooting.

Damian Lillard scored 21 points and C.J. McCollum had 18 for Portland, which has lost three straight and 16 of 22 since Dec. 5.

