GUC moves forward with possibly taking over Bethel’s water and sewer

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – During a meeting Wednesday, GUC’s board voted to move forward with possibly taking over Bethel’s water and sewer.

Currently, GUC charges the town a wholesale rate for water and sewer. The change would effectively make Bethel residents GUC customers directly.

“Over time we would hope the Bethel customers, what they pay for these services, which is significantly higher today than what adjoining municipalities customers pay, could come down and become more cost effective for them,” said Chris Padgett, GUC’s Chief Adminstrative Officer.

Padgett said nothing has been finalized, but the vote does move the process along.

GUC board members also voted to move forward with a construction manager at risk method for their new operations center. By doing so, Padgett said it would take some of the unknowns out of the project.

