Greenville trying to secure baseball team to join Coastal Plain League

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The city of Greenville is discussing the possibility of bringing in a baseball team to join the Coastal Plain League.

The league, which already has teams in Edenton, Morehead City and Wilson, is made up of current NCAA Division I baseball players from around the country.

Councilman P.J. Connelly said they are still trying to figure out how the logistics would work, and who would partner with the city to cover the costs of bringing the team here.

Teams in the league generally have around 60 game seasons, including both home and away matches.

Guy Smith baseball field and ECU have already been ruled out to host the Greenville team. Connelly said they are now looking at the possibility of having the team play at the Pitt Community College field.

“Probably an average would be about 1,500 to 2,000 fans per game, so that would be great,” Connelly said. “That’s economic development for our city. You’re bringing people in here, they’re spending money, they’re coming to the games. They may be spending money on hotels, so that’s good for our economy.”

The issue is expected to be discussed during the city council retreat. Connelly said if all goes well, the earliest a team would come to Greenville would be Summer 2018.