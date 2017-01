GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)- A manager with the Greenville Blvd. Walmart Supercenter in Greenville tells WNCT the store will no longer be a 24-hour shopping center starting later this month.

According to the store’s Facebook page, starting January 28, 2017, the Walmart at 210 SW Greenville Blvd. will close from midnight until 6 a.m. The store will reopen every morning starting at 6 a.m.