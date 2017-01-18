Goldsboro sees 1st homicide of 2017 after record number in 2016

Related Coverage Goldsboro Police investigating overnight homicide

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) – Rahyel Atkinson lost his cousin, 26-year-old Tyreek Moody, early Wednesday morning.

The Goldsboro Police Department said Moody was shot and killed on the 400 block of South Hollowell Street around 1:30 a.m.

“He was a good-hearted person, good-hearted,” said Atkinson. “Very motivated. Loved his kids. Good hearted.”

It’s the first homicide in Goldsboro city limits in 2017.

In 2016, Goldsboro’s overall crime went down by 10 percent, but the city saw a record number of homicides, including eight murders in the first six months of last year.

“One is too many,” said City Manager Scott Stevens. “Six or seven is probably our average. 11 is a lot.”

Stevens said there is a collaborative effort between the city and law enforcement to combat the violence.

“There are a lot of factors beyond our control, but there are parts of things that we can control,” said Stevens.

Besides new security measures, there is an effort to build stronger relationships between police, the city and the citizens.

“There’s a constant effort from us to reach out in times where there aren’t bad and try to develop the relationship, so when there is a problem, the community trusts us,” Stevens said.

Of the 11 homicides in 2016, six are still unsolved.

“You can’t even have your kids walk outside,” said Atkinson. “You can’t even have your kids walk around. It’s crazy.”

Atkinson said he hopes his cousin’s murder does not become the seventh unsolved crime in 13 months.