Goldsboro Police investigating overnight homicide

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT)- Goldsboro Police are investigating a Wednesday morning homicide.

Officers say they were called to the 400 block of South Hollowell St. around 1:30 a.m. in response to a shots fired call. That’s where they found 26-year-old Tyreek Moninick Moody with a gunshot wound.

Emergency medical personnel responded and confirmed Moody was deceased.

Investigators with Criminal Investigations responded and initiated an investigation into the incident.

Anyone with information about this crime or any other crime in Wayne County is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255 or text at 919-222-4230. Callers will remain anonymous and if your information leads to a felony arrest, you will be given a cash reward for the information.