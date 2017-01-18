First Alert Forecast: Soggy morning but warm and clearer afternoon

SUMMARY: A passing front will bring rain this morning before tapering this afternoon. Temperatures will be cooler but pleasant to wind down the work week. Details:

THIS MORNING: Cloudy this morning with showers moving through. Temperatures are quite warm for this time of year, in the lower 60s. Winds are out of the southwest at 10 to 15 mph, thus could be breezy at times.

THIS AFTERNOON: Rain will continue into the morning hours with skies beginning to clear during the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s. Winds will be out of the northwest at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly clear skies overnight with much cooler temperatures in the 40s (still about 10 degrees above our average lows for this time of year). It may be breezy at times but if breezes back off, there could be some areas of patchy fog.

A LOOK AHEAD: High pressure builds into the area Wednesday afternoon. Dry conditions and cooler temperatures are in store for Thursday. Another frontal system will approach the area bringing rain back into the forecast for Friday.



TROPICS: Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 62 ° F precip: 0% 61 ° F precip: 0% 59 ° F precip: 20% 60 ° F precip: 60% 61 ° F precip: 60% 62 ° F precip: 20% 64 ° F precip: 0% 64 ° F precip: 0% 63 ° F precip: 0% 63 ° F precip: 0% 62 ° F precip: 0% 59 ° F precip: 0% 55 ° F precip: 0% 52 ° F precip: 0% 50 ° F precip: 0% 49 ° F precip: 0% 48 ° F precip: 0% 46 ° F precip: 10% 45 ° F precip: 10% 44 ° F precip: 10% 43 ° F precip: 10% 42 ° F precip: 10% 42 ° F precip: 10% 41 ° F precip: 10% 40 ° F precip: 10% 40 ° F precip: 10% 42 ° F precip: 10% 45 ° F precip: 0% 49 ° F precip: 0% 52 ° F precip: 0% 53 ° F precip: 0% 55 ° F precip: 0% 56 ° F precip: 0% 57 ° F precip: 0% 57 ° F precip: 0% 54 ° F precip: 0% 51 ° F precip: 0% 48 ° F precip: 0% 47 ° F precip: 10% 46 ° F precip: 10% 45 ° F precip: 10% 44 ° F precip: 10% 43 ° F precip: 10% 42 ° F precip: 10% 42 ° F precip: 10% 42 ° F precip: 10% 43 ° F precip: 10% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast